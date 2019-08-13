Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparing side by side

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.