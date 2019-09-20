Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.