Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 247.86 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.