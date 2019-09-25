Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparison side by side

Since Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 37.6% respectively. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.