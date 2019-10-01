Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparison side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 935,994,494.15% -52.4% -46.2% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 169,282,296.65% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 282.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 81.8%. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.