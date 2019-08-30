Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Comparing side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.34 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.