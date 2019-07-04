Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Contrasting side by side

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 143.06% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.