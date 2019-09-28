Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 770,209,434.33% -52.4% -46.2% Altimmune Inc. 556,987,399.77% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 9.4% respectively. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Altimmune Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.