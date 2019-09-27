Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 48.5%. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.