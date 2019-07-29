Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Shorts at SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (SONVF) Raised By 7.74%

SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SONVF) had an increase of 7.74% in short interest. SONVF’s SI was 658,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.74% from 611,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 6583 days are for SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SONVF)’s short sellers to cover SONVF’s short positions. It closed at $227.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.34% or $0.1102 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2902. About 752,431 shares traded or 486.27% up from the average. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 53.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, makes, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. The company has market cap of $14.62 billion. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. It has a 35.31 P/E ratio. The firm provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. The company has market cap of $28.48 million. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.