Citigroup Ups Pampa Energia (PAM) To “Buy”; EMECO HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EOHDF) Shorts Increased By 4.02%

EMECO HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EOHDF) had an increase of 4.02% in short interest. EOHDF’s SI was 1.41M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.02% from 1.36M shares previously. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a a note sent to investors and clients on Thursday, 3 October, professional analysts at Citigroup’s equities division increased Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)‘s stock from a “Neutral” to “Buy”. They have a target price of $24.3000 on PAM or 38.54% more upside.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia and Canada. The company has market cap of $407.54 million. The Company’s rental fleet consists of trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It currently has negative earnings.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has a 0.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

