Citigroup Ups Pampa Energia (PAM) To “Buy”; EMECO HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EOHDF) Shorts Increased By 4.02%

EMECO HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EOHDF) had an increase of 4.02% in short interest. EOHDF’s SI was 1.41M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.02% from 1.36M shares previously. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
In a a note sent to investors and clients on Thursday, 3 October, professional analysts at Citigroup’s equities division increased Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)‘s stock from a “Neutral” to “Buy”. They have a target price of $24.3000 on PAM or 38.54% more upside.
Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia and Canada. The company has market cap of $407.54 million. The Company’s rental fleet consists of trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It currently has negative earnings.
Pampa EnergÃa S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has a 0.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.
More notable recent Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Argentine Stocks Are Hopping Today – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Pamela Kohn as Chief Merchandising Officer – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.
Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.
The stock increased 2.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 369,783 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA
