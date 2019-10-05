Citigroup Upped Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $3.91 Million as Share Price Rose; As Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Share Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Upped Its Stake by $5.52 Million

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 132.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 60,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 105,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 535,226 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 862.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 64,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 71,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.56. About 238,945 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,160 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ls Invest Ltd Liability has 2,548 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 467,394 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 51,257 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 18,208 shares stake. 5,994 are held by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Lp owns 4.03 million shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Mcclain Value Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 71,626 shares. Qs accumulated 1,283 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 3,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 15,494 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 7,188 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3,316 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 60,865 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elbit Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 8,695 shares to 7,024 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 352,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,895 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 4,430 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt accumulated 1% or 96,780 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 28 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 207,151 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 7,390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,000 are owned by Manatuck Hill Ltd Com. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.61% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 42,300 shares. Ameriprise reported 557,150 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,952 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 228,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 22,871 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.