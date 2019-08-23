Citigroup Upped Stake in Alaska Air Group (Put) (ALK) by $728,000; Rk Asset Management Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Has Decreased by $432,796

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) (ALK) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 142,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 129,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 919,359 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 227,780 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 9,161 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 5,172 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 113,855 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability owns 13,246 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated owns 50,676 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pnc Financial Grp holds 84,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,687 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 1,700 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 204,039 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 3,588 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 14,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,800 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 107,638 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 902,504 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 11,547 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 186 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,634 shares. 9,150 are held by Compton Capital Management Ri. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 9,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Lc reported 39,691 shares stake. Systematic Finance Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 4,655 shares. Washington State Bank reported 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 274,600 shares to 975,500 shares, valued at $347.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ORCL) by 271,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,100 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).