Citigroup Upped Its Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) by $32.39 Million; Miura Global Management Lowered Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 4089.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.66 million, up from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13.32 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WMB) by 289,000 shares to 382,900 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,700 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln National Corporation reported 54,532 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 40,985 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Blair William And Il reported 79,383 shares. Tobam holds 2.48 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers accumulated 10,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Holdg Ag invested in 266,450 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 24,845 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 8,400 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 62,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 0.2% stake.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million was bought by KEYES KEVIN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 789 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 345,499 shares. 1,300 are held by Driehaus Management Limited. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Citizens Savings Bank Tru owns 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,599 shares. Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 354,005 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 16,285 are held by Fisher Asset Management Ltd. De Burlo Grp Inc has invested 1.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 110,372 are held by Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership. 1,707 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Limited Company. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Toth Advisory Corp owns 2,765 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 24,000 shares to 724,000 shares, valued at $69.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.