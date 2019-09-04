Citigroup Upped Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding; Shorts at Fncb Bancorp (FNCB) Raised By 58.41%

Citigroup Inc increased Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) stake by 295.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 152,737 shares as Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s stock rose 22.20%. The Citigroup Inc holds 204,437 shares with $2.70M value, up from 51,700 last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 693,105 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @

Fncb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB) had an increase of 58.41% in short interest. FNCB’s SI was 113,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 58.41% from 71,900 shares previously. With 62,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Fncb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB)’s short sellers to cover FNCB’s short positions. The SI to Fncb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.67%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 3,195 shares traded. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FNCB News: 25/04/2018 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Increases Second Quarter Dividend 33%; 25/04/2018 – FNCB BANCORP INC FNCB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR

Citigroup Inc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (NYSE:EPD) stake by 13,900 shares to 618,100 valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fibrogen Inc stake by 134,766 shares and now owns 36,732 shares. Whiting Pete Corp New (Call) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pan American Silver has $15.5 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is -23.18% below currents $18.81 stock price. Pan American Silver had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $144.84 million. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products. It has a 9.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

