Citigroup Upped Its American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Holding by $7.23 Million; Valuation Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 844,500 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 43.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 288,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 201,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 570,735 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust reported 6,653 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 19,551 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 3,315 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,353 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Co reported 8,727 shares. Moller Fincl Serv invested in 4,736 shares. New York-based Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Lc has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Washington-based Saturna Capital Corporation has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 273,100 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 290,050 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Ca has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 26,309 shares. Cidel Asset reported 211,767 shares stake.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.26 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

