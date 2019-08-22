Citigroup Upgrades Target (TGT); BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 20.21% above currents $420.93 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. See BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $550.0000 553.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $515.0000 540.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $515.0000 525.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $490 New Target: $515 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $536 New Target: $545 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $450 New Target: $500 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $428 New Target: $431 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $490 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $495 Maintain

Citigroup upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating in a a note released on Thursday morning. The firm now has $130.0000 price target on the stock.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BlackRock, Inc. shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,585 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 31,597 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,024 shares. Kempen Capital Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 11,248 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 169,313 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,332 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 14,521 shares. Zacks Mngmt invested in 109,640 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 28,369 shares. 60,605 are held by First Republic Invest Management Inc. Cim Investment Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,662 shares. 7,168 were accumulated by Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co reported 7,265 shares.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $65.47 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, firms, official institutions, and banks. It has a 16 P/E ratio. It also provides global risk management and advisory services.

The stock increased 0.63% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $420.93. About 346,662 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS 5.16% OF TELENET VOTING RIGHTS AS OF MARCH 5; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Holding(s) in Company; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Aims to Turn Retail Investors Into Quants: ETF Watch; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 1.8% of BlueLinx; 27/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Result of General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Total Voting Rights; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock strategists see rising U.S. protectionism and a jump in bond yields as the biggest headwinds to their optimistic outlook for risk assets this year

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is -13.80% below currents $103 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, April 29. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 20.43% or $17.47 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 41.22M shares traded or 620.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales