MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had a decrease of 23.78% in short interest. MYAGF’s SI was 12,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.78% from 16,400 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2 days are for MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)’s short sellers to cover MYAGF’s short positions. It closed at $1.4554 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock was upped to a “Buy” by research analysts at Citigroup, who have a TP of $188.0000 on AAP. The firm’s “Neutral” rating is no longer valid.

Maya Gold & Silver Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company has market cap of $114.70 million. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It has a 121.28 P/E ratio. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Another recent and important Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “This Debt-Free Mining Company Trades At A Large Discount To Peers And Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “7 Reasons Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Sales Should Improve in 2Q – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 1.16M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 25.91 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 18.65 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.