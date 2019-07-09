Citigroup Trimmed Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Position as Stock Price Declined; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 22,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,854 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 104,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 1.23M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 167,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 16.83M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 25,867 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.01% or 1.22 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 615,212 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 4,131 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Chickasaw Capital Ltd Com owns 8.21 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.06% or 21,214 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Llc, California-based fund reported 55,869 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 8,942 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has 16,650 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 35,297 shares. Ares Ltd Co holds 17,176 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Rr Advsr Ltd Llc holds 5.74% or 2.11 million shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 515 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80 million for 13.91 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.14M for 4.17 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.