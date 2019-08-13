Citigroup Trimmed Its Position in Stag Indl (STAG) as Shares Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Stake by $646,625

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 1.60M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 98,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 164,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 262,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 633,365 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Financial Services Sectors by Everest Group – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to Help Clients Accelerate Innovation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Buckingham Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 84,098 shares. Telemus Lc owns 0.57% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 42,620 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 1.07% or 23,753 shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Ltd has invested 1.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stock Yards Fincl Bank reported 1.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 208,644 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1.66 million shares. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.75% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,154 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 4,575 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 2,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.18 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2,281 shares to 56,025 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 115,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,200 shares stake. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 55,255 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 198,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.08% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Zimmer Prtnrs LP invested 1.6% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 286,883 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 660,989 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bailard owns 7,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 793,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 537,300 were reported by Waddell Reed Financial. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 340,532 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 47,697 shares to 139,697 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 148,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).