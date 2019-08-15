Citigroup Trimmed Its Position in Green Plains (GPRE) as Market Value Declined; Summit Securities Group Lifted Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $422,257

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 89,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 44,609 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, down from 133,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 1.23 million shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 9294.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 38,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 38,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 12.71 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,948 shares to 852 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK) by 6,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 19,827 shares to 30,643 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWO) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Dean Foods Co New (Put) (NYSE:DF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

