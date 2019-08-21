Citigroup Trimmed Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $6.28 Million; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 410,195 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 77.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 314,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 91,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 406,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 5.89 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 199,505 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Monroe Retail Bank Mi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,093 are owned by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 12,124 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parsons Ri accumulated 2,325 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 9.88 million shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 550 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.54% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 63,638 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 1.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 2,782 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.5% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 31,384 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 150 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,617 shares to 99,434 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 30,971 shares to 34,971 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr (Put) by 33,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).