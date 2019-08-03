Citigroup Stake in Transcanada (Put) (TRP) Has Lowered by $43.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $454,320; Share Value Declined

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (Put) (TRP) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 961,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 962,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.06 million shares traded or 54.04% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 59,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,784 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 41,471 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.34 million shares or 43.79% of the stock. Terril Brothers has invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 6,601 were accumulated by Sandhill Cap Llc. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 3,160 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zuckerman Invest Group Incorporated holds 4,441 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 6,241 shares stake. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Insight 2811 owns 6,498 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp owns 26,938 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 109,349 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,652 shares to 110,192 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 67,578 shares to 72,478 shares, valued at $28.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 333,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

