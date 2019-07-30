Citigroup Reiterates a “Neutral” Rating on Kimco Realty (KIM) and $18.5000 Target; Bank Of Nova Scotia Decreased Corning (GLW) Stake By $707,487

In an analyst report made public on Tuesday, 30 July, Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) stock “Neutral” was kept at Citigroup. They currently have a $18.5000 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price gives a potential downside of -2.27% from the company’s last stock close price.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 12.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 21,439 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 153,007 shares with $5.06M value, down from 174,446 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $26.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 5.83 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 2,015 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Utah Retirement has 148,797 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 758 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 119,720 shares. Independent Investors Inc invested in 0.33% or 25,200 shares. Bartlett Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,628 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 14,294 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 0.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.07% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.1% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 37,490 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 105,000 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 556,577 shares to 1.05M valued at $84.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Worldpay Inc stake by 47,600 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. 223,379 shares were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P, worth $7.54M on Thursday, February 14. 35,701 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Morse David L.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 2.50M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE

Among 2 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 8.29% above currents $18.93 stock price. Kimco Realty had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 13.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

