Citigroup Reiterates a “Buy” Rating on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and $173.0000 Target; Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 30,918 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 941,829 shares with $43.49M value, up from 910,911 last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.82B valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.09 million shares traded or 164.95% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer

In a research report revealed to investors on Monday morning, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock had its “Buy” Rating reconfirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $173.0000 TP on firm. Citigroup’s target would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s last stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5600 highest and $4600 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is -0.51% below currents $50.93 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of QTS in report on Thursday, September 19 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 33,650 shares to 129,515 valued at $15.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 42,883 shares and now owns 229,533 shares. Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) was reduced too.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS gains, DLR and SBAC fall amid Morgan Stanley rerates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 960 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 19,790 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,661 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.09% or 64,941 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Com owns 12,868 shares. Alabama-based Mesirow Finance Invest Mngmt has invested 1.54% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Aperio Llc stated it has 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nomura Asset Mgmt has 87,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Llc holds 1.03% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Axa reported 28,325 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184.25’s average target is 37.15% above currents $134.34 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 2.55 million shares traded or 58.04% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy: Not A Bargain, Strong Prospects Are Underpinned By Leviathan – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. 500 shares valued at $60,505 were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.45 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.