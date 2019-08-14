Citigroup Reconfirms a “Neutral” Rating on Boston Properties (BXP) and $131.0000 Target; Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Teradyne Com (TER) Holding

The firm have set PT of $131.0000 on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares. This is 2.92% from the close price. In an analyst note issued to investors and clients on Wednesday morning, Citigroup maintained their “Neutral” rating on shares of BXP.

Kempen Capital Management increased Teradyne Inc Com (TER) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 14,000 shares as Teradyne Inc Com (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 197,257 shares with $7.86M value, up from 183,257 last quarter. Teradyne Inc Com now has $9.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.93M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 585,830 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 49.8 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties , five retail properties, five residential properties (including three properties under construction) and one hotel. The company has market cap of $19.67 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties has $150 highest and $11600 lowest target. $134.67’s average target is 5.81% above currents $127.28 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Teradyne has $5200 highest and $3900 lowest target. $48’s average target is -10.41% below currents $53.58 stock price. Teradyne had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $50 target.