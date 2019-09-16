Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD) Stock; Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Micron Technology In (MU) Position By $440,800

In a report revealed to clients on Monday, 16 September, Citigroup reaffirmed their Buy rating on Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD)‘s stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $48.19’s average target is -4.57% below currents $50.5 stock price. Micron had 39 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $64 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) stake by 59,316 shares to 169,198 valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 33,260 shares and now owns 244,325 shares. Waitr Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,707 are held by Optimum Investment Advisors. 76,999 were reported by Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation. Lansdowne (Uk) Llp stated it has 2.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kessler Inv Group Inc Ltd Com accumulated 42,120 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc accumulated 9,484 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.01% or 955 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gp Inc Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 12,835 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.05% or 1.03M shares. 38,802 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur. Tcw Grp Inc holds 782,559 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 1.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 4.71M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 395,326 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,514 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.24% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.90% or GBX 1.46 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 159.96. About 4.62M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.