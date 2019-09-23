Citigroup Reaffirms $32.0000 Price Target On Noble Energy (NBL), Reaffirms “Buy” Rating; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

In a research note issued to clients and investors on Monday morning, Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) stock had its “Buy” Rating maintained by equity analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $32.0000 target price per share on company. Citigroup’s target means a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s previous stock close.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc analyzed 4,245 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 60,180 shares with $8.06 million value, down from 64,425 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq" on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,900 shares to 9,500 valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,900 shares and now owns 12,500 shares. The Trade Desk Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.36% above currents $139.44 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 7.73 million shares traded or 43.06% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $30.75’s average target is 32.83% above currents $23.15 stock price. Noble Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.07 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance" published on September 19, 2019.