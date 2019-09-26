Citigroup Reaffirmed Nike (NKE) As Buy; Has Target Price per Share Of $103.0000; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position By $600,320

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 47.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,380 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 10,445 shares with $670,000 value, down from 19,825 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $12.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 977,485 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

In an analyst note revealed to clients on Thursday morning, Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock Buy was reaffirmed by Citigroup. They currently have a $103.0000 PT on the stock. Citigroup’s PT would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s last close price.

Among 2 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $73 highest and $7300 lowest target. $73’s average target is 15.23% above currents $63.35 stock price. Vornado Realty had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 5,352 shares to 168,704 valued at $21.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 27,210 shares and now owns 97,860 shares. Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) was raised too.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $142.29 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 33.91 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Among 14 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.20’s average target is 12.54% above currents $90.81 stock price. Nike had 25 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Pivotal Research. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Evercore. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating.

