Citigroup Raised Its V F (VFC) Holding by $18.14 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 1178.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 210,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,824 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 526,134 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 14.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax Announces Engagement of Independent Auditor; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & Company reported 1.56% stake. Taconic Advisors Limited Partnership invested 2.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tci Wealth reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.4% or 139,464 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 599,779 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 1.07% or 796,174 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 256,688 shares. City holds 20,429 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 31,931 shares. 58,060 were reported by 3G Cap Prns Lp. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,172 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 10,804 shares. Moreover, Primecap Co Ca has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 104,297 shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462 on Monday, February 11. $2.14M worth of stock was sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 2,250 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 77,023 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 34,419 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 69,419 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,849 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parametric Associate Ltd Co holds 1.10M shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Assetmark accumulated 402 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca invested in 0.03% or 1,750 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj holds 0.22% or 3,400 shares. 178,166 are held by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 39,066 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14,600 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 19,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.