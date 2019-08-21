Citigroup Raised Its Oshkosh (OSK) Holding by $1.08 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Stake by $622,037

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 128,158 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 117,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 3.52 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 444.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 3,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 234,607 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 189,342 shares to 38,258 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NYSE:NEM) by 119,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP holds 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 175,689 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 0.22% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 95,120 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 272,374 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 748,967 shares. Glenmede Na has 6,198 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.64M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 13,107 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 3,831 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 50,980 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Bragg Fincl Advsrs has 0.51% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Hillsdale Invest Inc holds 0.04% or 6,250 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: ‘Not An Easy Decision’ – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc accumulated 170,483 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 249,178 shares. Philadelphia Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 566,274 shares. Estabrook Capital stated it has 268,006 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 100,283 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Lord Abbett Com Llc invested in 0.95% or 4.81 million shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp owns 350,310 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 4,378 shares. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blb&B Advisors Limited Company invested in 201,786 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Cap Ltd Ca, California-based fund reported 83,700 shares. Aviance Capital Prns reported 4,738 shares stake. Eqis Inc has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).