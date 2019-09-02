Citigroup Raised Irobot (Put) (IRBT) Holding; Quaker Capital Investments Raised Its Echostar (SATS) Holding by $4.91 Million

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (IRBT) by 211.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 58,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 567,673 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 136,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 616,714 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48M, up from 480,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 275,041 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 4,248 shares. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 168,655 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 33 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 115,147 shares. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 310 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.11% or 3.28 million shares. Edgepoint Investment Gp has 5.50 million shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 7,895 shares. Numerixs Techs accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 30,481 shares. Ellington Gru Lc owns 0.17% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 25,804 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 8,526 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,364 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.67M shares. Thornburg Mgmt Inc holds 0.54% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn, California-based fund reported 60,391 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 18 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 161,459 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 67,697 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1,986 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20,472 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 10,723 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 29,577 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,693 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,925 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 43,640 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 23,254 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (Call) (NYSE:AES) by 17,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (NYSE:WHR) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,800 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLY).

