Citigroup Raised American Tower New (Put) (AMT) Position by $14.01 Million; Shares Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Put) (AMT) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 71,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 278,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.90M, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 2.98 million shares traded or 65.37% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.29 million shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (Call) (NYSE:APO) by 62,600 shares to 107,700 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06B for 13.70 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

