Citigroup (Put) (C) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Samlyn Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 44.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 139.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 203,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 349,760 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 145,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Counsel reported 9.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Seizert Llc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,190 shares. Palouse Management Inc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lincoln holds 0.02% or 8,187 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Overbrook Management Corp has 7.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 787,097 were reported by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Round Table Ltd Llc accumulated 6,808 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.39% or 194,720 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 1,564 shares stake. Paragon Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 39,482 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. California-based Golub Grp Inc Llc has invested 2.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 18,824 shares to 198,391 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 29,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AI And A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,339 shares to 68,965 shares, valued at $74.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 80,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).