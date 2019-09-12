Citigroup New (C) Valuation Rose While Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased by $426,230 Its Holding; Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Visa Class A (V) Position by $885,068 as Stock Value Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 668,618 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 256,604 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 30.98 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Hollencrest has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 132,724 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Bridgeway Management has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). King Wealth stated it has 5.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,370 are owned by Caxton Corporation. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma accumulated 90,545 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 1.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 62,466 shares. Penobscot Management Inc has 63,752 shares. M&R Capital Management Incorporated owns 92,987 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 5,003 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.37% stake. Weitz Management holds 4.02% or 584,470 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 41,400 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Lincoln Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY) by 60,905 shares to 212,636 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has 2.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma reported 33.70 million shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Com holds 17,628 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,112 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com invested in 41,609 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 14,469 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 0.26% or 77,725 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 6,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,165 shares. 122,526 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company. Castleark Management Lc owns 8,010 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lourd Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Culbertson A N holds 26,199 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.