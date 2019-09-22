Citigroup New (C) Stake Has Upped by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc; Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Holding in Toronto (TD) as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 6,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 480,072 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12M, down from 486,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 968,033 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over forex malpractice charges – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks to Anchor a New RRSP Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 11.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 69,142 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $21.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Services Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).