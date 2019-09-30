Citigroup New (C) Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Stake by $426,230; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Has Boosted Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 2.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (PFF) by 15,807 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (HYG) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,292 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Community Bank Na has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,887 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt holds 8,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Credit Agricole S A owns 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,054 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 240,748 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Service reported 3,041 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 18,535 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 93,900 shares. 2,420 were accumulated by Btr Capital Mngmt. Sir Cap Management LP reported 240,000 shares stake. 7,848 were reported by Private Tru Na. Oakbrook Lc invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.