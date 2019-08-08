Citigroup New (C) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 6,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 66,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 27.42 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 179,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 188,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7,207 shares to 56,941 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,263 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 94,440 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 5,795 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cna stated it has 42,147 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Corporation has 14,061 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.23M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ejf Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,000 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.05 million shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,185 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 24,449 are held by Forte Ltd Liability Corp Adv. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.98% or 317,598 shares. Raymond James Fincl has 586,414 shares. The New York-based Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.41 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.93 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 509,000 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt holds 1.8% or 97,872 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 116,404 shares. Permit Cap Ltd reported 2% stake. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0.01% or 30,627 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.26 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Japan-based Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Riverhead Cap Management Lc owns 51,791 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 41.12 million shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb Investment Advsrs has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.77% or 25,055 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.