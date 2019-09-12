Citigroup New (C) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lifted Stake; Guild Investment Management Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 286,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 913,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.94M, up from 626,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 7.10M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $188.36. About 5.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Faces Growing Pressure Over Data and Privacy Inquiries; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 12,994 shares to 616,288 shares, valued at $106.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,370 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Conning holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 37,618 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 6,558 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 17,525 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 52,436 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Altfest L J Communications, New York-based fund reported 8,130 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,210 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moreover, Dubuque Savings Bank Tru has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,705 shares. Omers Administration owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 106,700 shares. Pennsylvania Commerce invested in 21,498 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 164,393 shares. Connable Office Inc invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.23% or 290,766 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Mgmt Inc reported 56,984 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Facebook Dating Service Arrives – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares to 68,545 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,630 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.