Citigroup New (C) Position Has Lifted by Oxbow Advisors Llc; Ccm Investment Advisers Holding in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Lowered by $2.64 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 15.06M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 61,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 76,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 11.95M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,805 shares to 137,590 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 44,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

