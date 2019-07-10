Citigroup New (C) Market Value Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Holding by $544,174; Encompass Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO)

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.33 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 188,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 9.74 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,555 shares to 13,855 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 32,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Ltd reported 612,866 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 121,289 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated reported 0.69% stake. 742,048 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,912 shares. 92,331 are held by Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.37M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Financial Advisers Limited stated it has 203,382 shares. Swedbank owns 2.95 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Davidson Inv Advsrs invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 252,342 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 0.97% or 15,180 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners has 7,118 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru accumulated 3,303 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares to 849,551 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).