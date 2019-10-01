Citigroup New (C) Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Position by $426,230; Veritas Investment Management Llp Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.57 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 11,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 932,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.89 million, up from 920,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Co holds 4.22% or 31.50 million shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd invested in 40,391 shares or 2.13% of the stock. M Holdings Securities holds 2.1% or 46,406 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc holds 32,749 shares. 44,130 are owned by Lafayette Invs. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 3.30M shares or 4.55% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 47,742 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.03% or 18,916 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,469 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited holds 1.16% or 30,630 shares. Windward Ca owns 25,312 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 44,027 are held by Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability. Cullen Management Ltd Com owns 2.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 524,835 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt reported 371,230 shares stake.