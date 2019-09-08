Citigroup New (C) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Awm Investment Company Holding in Pc (PCTI) Has Decreased by $417,060 as Valuation Declined

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 16,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 305,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 322,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 83,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 190,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, down from 274,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 293,493 shares traded or 143.13% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Andra Ap owns 78,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.81% or 12.00 million shares. Moreover, Haverford Tru has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,756 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.43% or 17.31 million shares. Financial Serv Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,550 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc holds 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 337,034 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 27,796 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 38,653 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Teachers Retirement owns 3.75 million shares. Community Tru Inv owns 2.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 358,303 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,229 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 474,414 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,338 shares to 301,559 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Div Dogs Etf (SDOG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $29,476 activity. Bacastow Shelley J also bought $4,650 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares. McGowan Kevin J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,980 on Wednesday, June 5.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 38,271 shares to 562,296 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Ariel Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Invesco Limited holds 68,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.2% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. 193,541 were reported by Boston Prtnrs. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 500 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 26,839 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Lc Ma holds 1.3% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 941,895 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 37,022 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 130,972 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 88,141 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 155.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. PCTI’s profit will be $924,384 for 35.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.