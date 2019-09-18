Citigroup New (C) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Trimmed Position by $826,000; Churchill Management Has Increased Position in Ppl Com (PPL)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 337.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 138,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 179,997 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 41,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 3.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.41% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisor Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 165,023 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 308,982 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Prudential holds 1.48 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 1.91M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 114,922 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 14,896 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 83,439 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 136,750 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 800 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 41,902 shares to 727,781 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 32,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,119 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,307 shares. Stillwater Inv Ltd Co invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Colony, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,293 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.77 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru reported 7,305 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank has 248 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested in 0.2% or 9.94M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 13.50 million shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 9,445 shares stake. Cumberland Prns Ltd invested in 1.02% or 151,490 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa accumulated 0.99% or 170,203 shares. Portland Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 272,000 shares or 9.85% of all its holdings. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership invested 5.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.