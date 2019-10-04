Citigroup New (C) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Decreased Its Holding; As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Cut Its Position

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $446. About 35,431 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 6.58 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.56 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit Invest Assocs stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 27,810 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 7,439 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.14% or 12,292 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.02% or 7,952 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 440,165 shares or 0.59% of the stock. The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beech Hill has 2.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 303,531 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Lc reported 257,880 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53M for 12.58 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.