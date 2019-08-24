Citigroup Maintains Stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Boosted Stake

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 52,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 32,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 519,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, up from 487,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Global Lc holds 55,000 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. 77,945 are owned by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co. 2,478 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aldebaran Financial Inc reported 0.22% stake. Sit Inv Assoc stated it has 1.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 223,189 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 938,282 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 2,712 shares. First Financial Corp In stated it has 1,575 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4,100 shares. Culbertson A N & has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 2.29% or 37,086 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, First Mercantile Com has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pentwater Capital Management LP reported 67,200 shares stake. First Manhattan Company reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance invested in 0% or 36,205 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,080 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 16,108 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 230,848 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 76,556 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 111,621 shares. Lesa Sroufe reported 51,002 shares stake. Natixis holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 105,692 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9,921 shares to 91,379 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 36,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,334 shares, and cut its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TTM).