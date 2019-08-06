Citigroup Maintains a Buy Rating on Cars.com (CARS) and $19.0000 Target; KINNEVIK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (KNVKF) SI Increased By 0.96%

KINNEVIK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) had an increase of 0.96% in short interest. KNVKF’s SI was 581,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.96% from 575,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5810 days are for KINNEVIK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)’s short sellers to cover KNVKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.33% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 200 shares traded or 115.05% up from the average. Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a note revealed to investors on Tuesday, 6 August, Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) stock Buy was reconfirmed by Analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $19.0000 PT on the stock. Citigroup’s PT means a potential upside of 60.74% from the company’s last stock price.

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. The company has market cap of $787.53 million. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. It has a 79.86 P/E ratio. The firm also sells display advertising to national advertisers.

Analysts await Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CARS’s profit will be $25.32 million for 7.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cars.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.