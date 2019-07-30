Citigroup Maintains $14.0000 Price Objective On Goodyear Tire \u0026 Rubber (GT), Maintains Neutral Rating; GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of GNMK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

In a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 30 July, Goodyear Tire \u0026 Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock had its Neutral Rating reconfirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $14.0000 target price per share on firm. Citigroup’s target would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s last stock price.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 321,491 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $354.72 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 34,941 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability stated it has 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Alyeska Invest L P holds 443,142 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 45,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc Ny owns 19,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 46,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 2.54 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 17,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity. 35,000 shares were bought by Geissler Werner, worth $652,628.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Investors holds 0.14% or 16,218 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk reported 5,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Horizon Investments Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,073 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 717,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 12,685 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta reported 10,011 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 68,462 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Icm Asset Mngmt Incorporated Wa holds 0.35% or 24,980 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 23,306 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Strs Ohio reported 153,101 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 7.17 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.51M for 6.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goodyear (GT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Earnings: GT Stock Skids on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GT Gold Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Mr. Dale Finn – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Are Falling on Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 7.21 million shares traded or 93.06% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition