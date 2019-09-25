Citigroup Lowered Position in Hess (Call) (HES) by $25.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Value Rose, American Financial Group Increased Position by $3.80 Million

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 162,509 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (Call) (HES) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 399,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 688,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.79 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 1.22 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9.55 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wilen Invest Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 9,511 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 618,603 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 1,803 shares. Bell Bank has 5,555 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sun Life Inc invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 124,845 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 77 shares. Voya Ltd Co owns 127,980 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 17,047 shares. Ci has 66,200 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 3,812 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc reported 4.97% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Global Mkts Hldgs by 3.88 million shares to 6.63 million shares, valued at $97.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc by 30,277 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $48.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).