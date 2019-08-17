Citigroup Lowered Metlife (Call) (MET) Stake as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 177,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 259,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 436,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 6.99M shares traded or 46.18% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 99,905 shares to 498,492 shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 227,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 1,192 shares. Advisory Service owns 36,438 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 0.85% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 43,345 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 28,337 are held by Wunderlich Managemnt. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 503,582 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fjarde Ap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Convergence Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.73% or 79,045 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,577 shares to 15,270 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

